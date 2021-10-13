Primera Man Charged with Capital Murder in Death of 57-Year-Old

BROWNSVILLE – A million dollar bond is set for a 28-year-old man charged with capital murder.

Adrian Garcia of Primera is accused in the shooting death of a 57-year-old man from Mercedes.

It happened on Bass Blvd near Harlingen early Sunday morning.

Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio says the suspect allegedly shot the victim while the victim was in a Jeep.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

A motive for the shooting is unknown.