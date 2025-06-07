Primera police chief: Former commissioner arrested on DWI charge after striking police unit
A former Primera commissioner was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated after striking a police unit, according to Primera Police Chief James Harris III.
Harris said Asael Saavedra fled the scene after striking the police unit at the intersection of Carver Road and Wilson Road on Saturday at around 2 a.m.
According to Harris, Saavedra made a wide-turn in a red Chevrolet Camaro and struck the police unit and continued driving. Saavedra was located a short time later and arrested on a DWI charge.
Harris said due to a Primera police unit being involved in the hit-and-run, the Texas Department of Public Safety will be taking over the investigation.
More News
News Video
-
Construction underway at Sams Memorial Stadium in Brownsville
-
McAllen ISD, Mission CISD offering free summer meals for kids
-
Brownsville officers recognized for feeding children left unattended at home
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office search for aggravated robbery suspect
-
Suspects who allegedly assaulted mother and son during Mission robbery arrested
Sports Video
-
FC Brownsville finishes in 1-1 draw with Oklahoma United
-
Valley native and former MLB pitcher Jaime Garcia passing knowledge down to...
-
RGV Red Crowns seek bounce back win to start upcoming road trip
-
UTRGV hosts football camp for young valley athletes
-
PSJA Southwest's Yazmin Guerra signs with UTSA track & cross country