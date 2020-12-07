Primera police looking for 22-year-old missing man
The Primera Police Department is looking for a 22-year-old man who was last seen on Friday.
According to The Primera Police Department, Alex Valdez was last seen on Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. getting into a dark colored vehicle that was driven by a woman.
Police said there is no additional information on the vehicle or the driver.
Valdez is described to have a nose ring, several tattoos, black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet and 6 inches and weights approximately 120 pounds.
Anyone with information about Alex Valdez is asked to contact Primera Police Department at (956)-423-7119.
