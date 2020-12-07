x

Primera police looking for 22-year-old missing man

4 hours 50 minutes 9 seconds ago Monday, December 07 2020 Dec 7, 2020 December 07, 2020 1:39 PM December 07, 2020 in News - Local

The Primera Police Department  is looking for a 22-year-old man who was last seen on Friday. 

According to The Primera Police Department, Alex Valdez was last seen on Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. getting into a dark colored vehicle that was driven by a woman. 

Police said there is no additional information on the vehicle or the driver. 

Valdez is described to have a nose ring, several tattoos, black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet and 6 inches and weights approximately 120 pounds. 

Anyone with information about Alex Valdez is asked to contact Primera Police Department at (956)-423-7119.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days