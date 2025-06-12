Primera police: Man dies after shooting self, ex-wife and step-daughter

**This story has been updated throughout.

A man is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting both his ex-wife and 14-year-old step-daughter, according to Primera Police Chief James Harris.

Harris said the shooting occurred on Primera Road when the suspect, identified as Omar Molina, made entry into the ex-wife's home.

According to Harris, the ex-wife and step-daughter filed a police report against Molina which led to the shooting.

Harris said Molina shot his ex-wife in the leg and then shot his step-daughter in the foot before turning the gun on himself, according to Harris. The two females are expected to be ok. Molina was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but died from his injury.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.