Primera police: Man dies after shooting self, ex-wife and step-daughter
**This story has been updated throughout.
A man is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting both his ex-wife and 14-year-old step-daughter, according to Primera Police Chief James Harris.
Harris said the shooting occurred on Primera Road when the suspect, identified as Omar Molina, made entry into the ex-wife's home.
According to Harris, the ex-wife and step-daughter filed a police report against Molina which led to the shooting.
Harris said Molina shot his ex-wife in the leg and then shot his step-daughter in the foot before turning the gun on himself, according to Harris. The two females are expected to be ok. Molina was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but died from his injury.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
McAllen police search for man accused of assaulting a 15-year-old
-
Primera police: Man dies after shooting self, ex-wife and step-daughter
-
Water bills rise in response to Pharr city projects
-
More than $2.4 million worth of methamphetamine seized at Pharr port of...
-
Man sentenced to life in prison following deadly McAllen motel stabbings
Sports Video
-
UTRGV football will no longer play game in Brownsville during inaugural 2025...
-
UTRGV women's basketball team announces new additions for 2025-26 season
-
San Antonio Spurs Forward Julian Champagnie youth basketball camp in Los Fresnos
-
FC Brownsville finishes in 1-1 draw with Oklahoma United
-
Valley native and former MLB pitcher Jaime Garcia passing knowledge down to...