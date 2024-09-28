x

Private plane experiencing mechanical issues causes delays at McAllen International airport

3 hours 46 minutes 14 seconds ago Saturday, September 28 2024 Sep 28, 2024 September 28, 2024 12:47 PM September 28, 2024 in News - Local

A small private plane experiencing mechanical issues caused flight delays at the McAllen International Airport, according to the airport Director of Communications Xochitl Mora.

Mora said the plane was experiencing a "mechanical malfunction" while taking off.

She said incoming flights were temporarily diverted while airport crews were working to clear the runway.

No injuries were reported, and normal operations have resumed.

