Private plane experiencing mechanical issues causes delays at McAllen International airport
A small private plane experiencing mechanical issues caused flight delays at the McAllen International Airport, according to the airport Director of Communications Xochitl Mora.
Mora said the plane was experiencing a "mechanical malfunction" while taking off.
She said incoming flights were temporarily diverted while airport crews were working to clear the runway.
No injuries were reported, and normal operations have resumed.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville police: Man arrested for collecting money for false campaign
-
Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024: High clouds, temps in 90s
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Sept. 27, 2024
-
Cameron County Sheriff's Office: Man admits to burglarizing Brownsville churches
-
Brownsville police cadets graduate from STC training academy