Proceeds from Barktober Fest to benefit Yaqui Animal Rescue

Beer and dog lovers will want to check out Barktober Fest 2023.

The event is set for Saturday, Oct. 21 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 5x5 Brewing Co., located at 801 Bryan Rd. Suite 174 in Mission.

Yaqui Animal Rescue and 5x5 Brewing Company are hosting the free and pet-friendly event.

Proceeds from this event will benefit the Yaqui Animal Rescue shelter.

“Because we are a non-profit, we don't actually receive any funding from local government, so we rely on fundraisers like this to continue our mission of saving RGV homeless animals,” shelter public relations coordinator Alyssa Ceroni said.

Those who donate a 10-pound bag of dog or cat food will get a free beer at the event.

Watch the video above for the full story.