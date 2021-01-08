Professor explains how shift in control of the U.S. Senate could affect the Valley

With two wins in the Georgia runoff elections, Democrats are poised to take control of the U.S. Senate.

The Senate will be split 50-50 between Republicans and Democrats, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote.

Professor Clyde Barrow, the chairman of the Department of Political Science at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, said that with Democrats in control of the Senate, the incoming administration will be able to pass legislation with fewer obstacles.

"I think one of the top priority issues will be additional COVID relief. Joe Biden has already committed himself to a third round of stimulus payments of $2,000," Barrow said.

President Joseph R. Biden Jr. also wants to approve more infrastructure spending, which could improve I-69.

The Democratic Party may also push legislation to decriminalize marijuana, which would open the door for more states to legalize it.

