Progreso mayor pleads not guilty to federal drug trafficking charges

Progreso Mayor Gerardo Alanis will remain in federal custody on drug trafficking charges after a judge declined to set a bond for him.

Alanis pleaded not guilty to the charges Thursday.

The mayor was arrested on Monday and charged with three charges of possession and conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen Betancourt said she believes Alanis is a threat to the community, saying Alanis “used a public school in the United States to traffic drugs.”

Alanis’ arrest is linked to a drug trafficking investigation that also netted the arrest of his brother — Progreso Assistant City Manager Francisco Javier Alanis.

Francisco was arrested in October 2023 and accused of being involved in a drug trafficking scheme from January 2020 to March 2022.

The investigation started with the Aug. 2020 arrest of Jose Rosbel Salas, who was caught with 30 pounds of cocaine, an indictment stated.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office previously said Rosbel conspired with Francisco and other individuals in the trafficking scheme.

A total of eight people were arrested in connection with the investigation, court records show.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.