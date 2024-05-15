Valley parents are warned to monitor children online as summer begins

Federal investigators are warning Rio Grande Valley parents to be aware of what their kids are doing this summer.

Their warning comes as the final weeks of classes wrap up, and more kids will soon be home, many spending their time online.

Homeland Security investigators say predators are aware of this.

"Unfortunately, child predators will also be taking advantage of this time. Children during the summer are spending more time on social media and more time on their phones, that gives a window of opportunity to child predators," HSI Special Agent Mark Lippa said. "We used to monitor our children on the playground. Now, sadly, this is the playground."

Lippa also says it's very important for parents to keep an open line of communication with the children and always monitor information and pictures they're sharing online.

For more safety tips, click here.