STHS therapist details how KRGV Cares Closet donations will help hospitalized children

All week, KRGV Cares Closet has been detailing the impact it will have at South Texas Health System Children's Hospital in Edinburg.

The campaign is collecting monetary donations to help make hospital stays for kids a little easier by filling a closet at STHS with toys, clothing and other necessities.

STHS Licensed Therapist Clinician Dr. Roberto Guerra Bolado speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on how these donations will make a difference for the children.

To donate to KRGV Cares Closet, click here.