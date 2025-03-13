Progreso woman charged following deadly motorcycle crash in Pharr

KRGV file photo of the March 6, 2025, crash.

A 27-year-old woman from Progreso turned herself in following a crash that killed a male motorcyclist in Pharr, according to police.

Karla De Leon was arraigned Thursday morning on a charge of criminal negligence homicide, according to the Pharr Police Department.

The crash happened on Thursday, March 6 at around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of North 281 Frontage Road and East Nolana Loop.

The motorcyclist, who has not been identified by authorities, was transported to a local hospital and died from his injuries.

Bond for De Leon was set at $5,000.