Progreso woman charged following deadly motorcycle crash in Pharr
A 27-year-old woman from Progreso turned herself in following a crash that killed a male motorcyclist in Pharr, according to police.
Karla De Leon was arraigned Thursday morning on a charge of criminal negligence homicide, according to the Pharr Police Department.
The crash happened on Thursday, March 6 at around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of North 281 Frontage Road and East Nolana Loop.
PREVIOUS STORY: Motorcyclist killed in Pharr crash
The motorcyclist, who has not been identified by authorities, was transported to a local hospital and died from his injuries.
Bond for De Leon was set at $5,000.
