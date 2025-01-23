Progress on Pharr International Bridge expansion project highlighted during State of the City address

Work continues Thursday to expand the Pharr International Bridge.

The bridge has been in operation since 2004, and Pharr City Mayor Ambrosio Hernández gave an update on what they're doing to speed-up traffic during the annual State of the City Address.

Four southbound lanes are being added to the Pharr International Bridge.

“We need to have adequate services, we need to have the adequate infrastructure,” Pharr International Bridge Director Luis Bazan said.

Bazan said the added lanes and inspection stations will speed up travelers at the border, and make the route more competitive with other border bridges.

Crews are also working on building new inspection facilities for produce and dry goods. This includes a regional agriculture lab and training center for future agriculture pest inspectors.

“We are projecting growth for the next 30 years,” Bazan said. “We need to be taken into consideration. We also need to take into consideration the private sector, the end users, those that are crossing the bridge to understand their needs."

The total project is expected to cost around $100 million.

Watch the video above for the full story.