Project to prevent erosion at Rio Hondo park now complete

Work to stop erosion at a park in Cameron County is now complete.

The Shoreline Protection Project will help keep Adolph Thomae Jr. County Park intact.

The project affects nearly two miles of shoreline near the park in Rio Hondo, and it included the creation of a concrete block wall system.

Officials said the work will also help protect the park's RV and campsite areas.

The project cost more than $2 million and was paid for with state and county funds.