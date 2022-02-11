x

Property stolen from 4 storage facilities in Harlingen

6 hours 1 minute 38 seconds ago Friday, February 11 2022 Feb 11, 2022 February 11, 2022 9:23 AM February 11, 2022 in News - Local

Harlingen police have made multiple arrests after four storage facilities were burglarized in the city. 

Harlingen police say a large amount of property was stolen from the following facilities:

  • American Self Storage located at 2426 East Tyler
  • Move-it Storage located at 2222 S. F
  • Storage Depot East 216 N 77 Sunshine Strip
  • Action Self Storage 1626 Morgan 

Police are asking anyone who has had their property stolen to provide the make, model, serial numbers or pictures of their property to police. 

You can report it to Sgt. Cavazos at 956-216-5525, or email gcavazos@harlingenpolice.com. 

