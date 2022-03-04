Property tax relief available for qualifying homeowners in Hidalgo County

If you're a homeowner in Hidalgo County who experienced financial hardships due to the pandemic and are delinquent on property taxes, you may be eligible for help.

The Hidalgo County Tax Office announced it has received over $1 million for payments towards delinquent property taxes.

To see if you qualify, visit https://www.texashomeownerassistance.com/ or call 833-651-3874.

The Hidalgo County Community Service Agency is also available to assist with questions at 956-383-6240.

The Texas Homeowner Assistance Fund Program was launched as a pilot program in Hidalgo County on Jan. 10, 2022, according to a news release.