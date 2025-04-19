Protest held against policies by the Trump Administration in McAllen

Hundreds of protestors were making their voices heard on Saturday as they gathered on Bicentennial Boulevard in McAllen.

The South Texas Grassroots Coalition rallied demonstrators. They said the Trump Administration is dismantling America's public institutions.

Protest organizer Fabiola Escalon believed the Rio Grande Valley is one of the most impacted areas by President Donald Trump's policies.

"The people of the Rio Grande Valley will suffer the most from Trump's policies, especially the slashing of all these social services that our community depends on. We are one of the lowest income areas in the United States, we have the highest number of immigrants as well," Escalon said.

The South Texas Grassroots Coalition says their next course of action is to get more people involved in the upcoming elections.