Protest held outside Monica De La Cruz's office over recent House votes

A local organization held a protest Saturday outside the McAllen officer of Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz over multiple votes she’s made that the organization said “are harmful to her RGV constituents.”

“Monica De La Cruz voted to cut funding for Veteran’s Healthcare (PACT ACT), voted to cut funding for Medicaid, voted to cut food support programs for children, elderly, and disabled, and voted to raise overdraft fees on bank customers,” a news release from the RGV chapter of Mothers for Democracy said.

The organization also requested De La Cruz hold a town hall to address the concerns mothers for Democracy has.

Channel 5 News reached out to De La Cruz’s office for comment. A statement was provided that can be read in full below.

"These attacks are completely false. Congresswoman De La Cruz is a commonsense leader who has worked tirelessly to support our veterans, expand access to breast cancer care for women, protect seniors’ benefits, and just delivered $280 million in disaster relief for our community. She will continue fighting for South Texas families, no matter how many baseless attacks come her way.”