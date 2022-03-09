Protests against domestic abuse held in Tamaulipas on International Women’s Day

Hundreds of people took to the streets in Tamaulipas on Tuesday to push for domestic abuse awareness on International Women’s Day.

During the pandemic, domestic violence became a serious issue in the Valley. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra reported a 50 percent increase in calls related to domestic violence in April 2020.

In Mexico, the National Public Security Agency reported more than 1,000 women were killed because of domestic abuse in 2021.

Watch the video above for the full story.