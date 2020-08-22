Proyecto Azteca offers COVID-19 assistance

The coronavirus pandemic is placing many Rio Grande Valley families in a financial bind.

People who test positive for COVID-19 must self-isolate for at least 14 days. While they struggle with the virus, their family members sometimes struggle to support them — and pay for food, rent and other household expenses.

To reduce the financial burden, Hidalgo County, the Texas Department of Agriculture and Proyecto Azetca are working together.

People who qualify for assistance may receive money for food, utility bills, and rent or mortgage payments. Anyone who needs help must apply through Proyecto Azteca.

Watch the video for the full story.