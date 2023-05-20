PSJA Advances: Palmview Rallies to Take Game One Versus Vela

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

5A Regional Quarterfinals

Game 1: Palmview 6, Edinburg Vela 5 - Lobos lead series 1-0

It took a late inning comeback in a decisive game three for the Palmview Lobos to even reach the 3rd round series against Edinburg Vela. In game one of the regional quarterfinals, the Lobos did it again. The Lobos rallied from deficits of 4-2, and 5-4 to beat the Sabercats in the series opener 6-5 at UTRGV baseball stadium Friday night.

The Lobos trailed 5-4 entering the bottom of the 7th, after loading the bases, Palmview starting pitcher Mateo Garcia singled to drive in the tying run. Then Josiah Gonzalez came up and hit one the opposite way to left field to drive in the game winning run to finish the rally.

Game two of the series will begin at 5pm at UTRGV baseball stadium. If a game three is needed it will be played 30 minutes after game two.

6A Regional Quarterfinals

End of GM 1 - PSJA 8, Laredo United 4 (PSJA leads series 1-0)

The PSJA Bears found lightning in a bottle, and took advantage of some lightning in the sky on Thursday. The Bears rallied for two runs in the seventh to take a 4-3 lead over the Longhorns in game one in Laredo. However, shortly after the Bears took the lead, the umpiring crew suspended the game due to lightning in the area. The game did not resume on Thursday and was set to continue on Friday in Pharr before game two.

When play resumed in Pharr, the Bears added to their total. Nyles Alvarez played a pair of runs with an RBI single to increase the lead to 6-3. Then Jai Arenas and Julius Ramirez each added an RBI single to give the bears an 8-3 lead.

The Longhorns scored one in the bottom off the 7th, but could not complete the rally.

Game 2 - PSJA 9, Laredo United 1 (PSJA wins series 2-0)

In game two the Bears scored early and often to build a lead the Longhorns couldn't rally back from as PSJA swept the 3rd round series with a 9-1 win. Ramirez got the scoring going with a first inning solo homer to give the Bears a 1-0 lead.

Diego Gomez kept the scoring going in the first with a double to the wall in left-center to increase the lead to 2-0.

The Bears added two more runs in the third, and another four in the 4th on an RBI double by Andy Gamboa and a two run single from Jaime Lopez to push the lead to 8-0.

The Bears got a strong outing from starting pitcher Vinny Cano as he pitched a complete game with six strikeouts and only one run allowed.

PSJA will now await the winner of Lake Travis and San Antonio Johnson. Johnson evened the series at 1-1 on Friday. The series will be decided on Saturday afternoon.