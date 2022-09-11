PSJA high school football player suffers head injury in football game

A Pharr San-Juan Alamo high school freshman football player is recovering in the hospital after suffering a head injury during a football game nearly two-weeks ago.

Aaron Bazan, 14, took a series of hits on the field.

"I noticed that he was like off balancing, so I was like something's wrong with him," Aaron Bazan's mother Dania Reyes said. "So right away I ran towards, because I was already standing up by the gates because that's where I usually stand right up on the gate, and I was like get him out like take him out already."

Bazan was then rushed to the hospital, where he immediately was taken into surgery.

"He was already like pale white, doctors were so quick to act," Reyes said. "They took him to the CT, identified the issue, intubated him and so forth, and that's when he went into surgery."

DHR-Health Neurosurgeon Jacinto Manon said Bazan came in with a subdural hematoma, which he says he doesn't usually see in children suffering from head trauma.

"Which is pretty much a big clot underneath the membranes that covers the brain," Manon said.

Manon said these blood clots can be dangerous if not treated quickly.

"The longer the brain is under pressure, especially in a young patient, the longer it's prone to stroking," Manon said.

"So we did an emergency craniectomy, which is taking part of the skull off and opening the membranes of the brain to suck the clot out in laymen terms," Manon said. "So that in turn takes the pressure off the brain and relaxes everything, so everything can come back into place."

