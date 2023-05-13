PSJA ISD campuses to be used as shelters this weekend

The PSJA Independent School District will open a handful of their campuses to be used as shelters this weekend.

The following schools will be available to any students, parents, staff, and community members in need of shelter during the inclement weather:

• PSJA North Early College High School (500 E. Nolana Loop, Pharr,TX)

• PSJA Escalante Middle School (6123 S Cage Blvd., Pharr,TX)

• Yzaguirre Middle School (605 E. Farm to Market Rd 495, San Juan, TX)

• Alamo Middle School (1819 US-83 Bus, Alamo, Texas)

All shelters will open on Friday, May 12 at 8 p.m.

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be provided on Saturday, May 13.

All individuals seeking shelter are encouraged to bring their own blankets, pillows, medications, personal toiletries, and to keep their pets on leashes.