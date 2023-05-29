PSJA ISD, city of Pharr to provide free broadband internet access to students

The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District announced a partnership with the city of Pharr to provide thousands of households with enrolled students in the district with broadband internet access for free.

The free broadband internet access will be provided starting in the upcoming 2023-2024 school year, according to a news release.

Approximately 6,400 households with PSJA ISD students in Pharr will benefit from this partnership, and each fixed-line broadband internet subscription will be calibrated to provide fiber internet connectivity of up to 1 Gbps.

As part of the agreement, the city’s TeamPharr.net will serve as an alternative internet service provider throughout the PSJA ISD service area. PSJA ISD will spend $50 per household for the next 10 years to provide the free internet access.