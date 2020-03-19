PSJA ISD opens drive thru-meal locations for students following school closures

WESLACO – The PSJA Independent School District is trying to make sure all of their students have access to food following school closures due to the coronavirus.

"Grab & Go” will be offering free drive-thru meals at multiple locations within the PSJA area.

Parents can drive by one of seven locations where meals are ready to go.

The PSJA district plans on adding an additional 20 to 30 sites where the meals will be available next week.

Although meals are intended for PSJA students 18 years of age or younger – PSJA says they are not turning away students from neighboring districts.