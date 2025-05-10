PSJA ISD police warn parents of dangerous TikTok trend

The PSJA Independent School District Police Department is warning parents about a TikTok challenge that is circulating among schools.

"These challenges seem fun to them at the time, but they are dangerous things they are doing," PSJA ISD Police Chief Rolando Garcia said.

Students are setting laptops on fire inside classrooms using school supplies is a challenge circulating on TikTok.

What students think is fun and games can lead to serious injury and major damage.

"Thinking it's funny, thinking it's a joke, and they don't even see the danger it can cause," PSJA ISD parent Zaira Hernandez said.

Hernandez learned about the trend from her daughter, who attends Jesus "Jesse" Vela Jr. Middle School.

PSJA ISD confirmed a "minor incident" happened at one of their campuses on Friday related to the TikTok challenge.

No injuries were reported, but Hernandez says she's on edge.

"Very worried, very concerned, and we didn't even know that as a parent at PSJA ISD I didn't even know about this," Hernandez said.

Garcia says he wants students to know what they think is a joke could put them behind bars with a felony charge.

"This particular TikTok challenge there can be a consequence of arson," Garcia said.

Alamo Fire Chief R.C Flores says the batteries in those laptops could lead to a second round of injury and damage.

"These particular batteries pose a different threat because once the fire is extinguished they have the potential to reignite," Flores said.

Flores says in that situation, to first call 911, evacuate the room and try to put out the fire with an extinguisher.

If possible, he says once the fire is out to prevent reignition, remove the device.

"They can put it into a metal trash can container," Flores said.

Officials hope the growing trend will be extinguished with the help of parents.

