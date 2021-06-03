PSJA ISD to hold COVID-19 clinic for 12 and older

PSJA ISD will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students 12 and older on Thursday from 1:30 to 5 p.m. at the PSJA Dr. King College & University Center located at 704 W. Ridge Road.

550 Pfizer vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Parents must accompany their children receiving the vaccine.

PSJA Director of Health Services Sulema Solis says this will be the first of many vaccine sites for the student body.

"We want to be able to allow them to do more things so if they come into contact with somebody who is positive, they won't have to quarantine," Solis said. "So they can take part in those athletic events."