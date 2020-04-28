PSJA Memorial coach becomes Tik Tok star amid stay-at-home orders

Shelter in place orders are still in effect until the end of the week and a Rio Grande Valley football coach is spending his time by bringing others a smile through the Tik Tok app.

After in-person classes and sports were put on hold a PSJA Memorial coach decided to download Tik Tok to entertain and make the best of a hard situation.

Now, Coach Marco Regalado is becoming an internet sensation because of his funny coaching impersonations.

