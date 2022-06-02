PSJA Memorial student arrested after pictures of weapons posted on social media, district says

A PSJA Memorial student was arrested Thursday after he allegedly posted pictures of weapons on social media.

The unnamed student, along with another family member, was arrested on charges of possession of firearms and controlled substances following a search of the student's home, according to a news release from PSJA ISD.

School officials say no immediate threat was ever received, adding that all reports are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly.

The McAllen Police Department's ATF canine was used during the search.

The district asks individuals to report suspicious activity at 355-2033.