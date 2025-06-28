x

PSJA North advances to championship bracket in state 7-on-7 tournament

1 hour 39 minutes 23 seconds ago Friday, June 27 2025 Jun 27, 2025 June 27, 2025 11:05 PM June 27, 2025 in Sports

POOL PLAY SCORES:

Game 1: PSJA North 27, Klein 12

Game 2: PSJA North 32, Hutto 25

Game 3: PSJA North 33, Argyle 27

--

Game 1: Weslaco 21, Tompkins 27

Game 2: Weslaco 18, Liberty Christian 40

Game 3: Weslaco 33, Crandall 18

--

Game 1: PSJA 6, Colleyville 24

Game 2: PSJA 14, College Station 20

Game 3: PSJA 14, Bridgeland 26

--

Game 1: Mercedes 18, Lewisville 20

Game 2: Mercedes 28, WF Memorial 24

Game 3: Mercedes 13, Waller 29

