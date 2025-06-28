PSJA North advances to championship bracket in state 7-on-7 tournament
POOL PLAY SCORES:
Game 1: PSJA North 27, Klein 12
Game 2: PSJA North 32, Hutto 25
Game 3: PSJA North 33, Argyle 27
--
Game 1: Weslaco 21, Tompkins 27
Game 2: Weslaco 18, Liberty Christian 40
Game 3: Weslaco 33, Crandall 18
--
Game 1: PSJA 6, Colleyville 24
Game 2: PSJA 14, College Station 20
Game 3: PSJA 14, Bridgeland 26
--
Game 1: Mercedes 18, Lewisville 20
Game 2: Mercedes 28, WF Memorial 24
Game 3: Mercedes 13, Waller 29
More News
News Video
-
New pavilion unveiled as part of upgrades to Brownsville park
-
ICE, Homeland Security Investigations conduct 'enforcement action' in McAllen
-
Man confesses to firing weapon during road rage incident in Rio Grande...
-
Funeral services for fallen sailor held in Brownsville
-
Pump Patrol: Friday, June 27, 2025