'PSJA Stronger Together' candidates sweep school board election
The "PSJA Stronger Together" candidates swept the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo school board election on Tuesday.
Voters re-elected Trustee Jorge Zambrano and his brother, Trustee Jesse Zambrano.
They also re-elected Trustee Jesus "Jesse" Vela Jr., who ran with the Zambrano brothers, and backed Cynthia A. Gutierrez, a newcomer who ran with them.
The hard-fought campaign resulted in several close races.
Jorge Zambrano won 51.49% of the vote, according to preliminary results published by the Hidalgo County Elections Department. Jesse Zambrano won 50.67%.
More News
News Video
-
Biden wins all 4 counties, but officials say there was a rise...
-
'PSJA Stronger Together' candidates sweep school board election
-
Political science professor explains poll data confusion
-
Changes underway as Weslaco residents vote for Propositions A, B and C
-
Valley couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary