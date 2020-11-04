'PSJA Stronger Together' candidates sweep school board election

The "PSJA Stronger Together" candidates swept the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo school board election on Tuesday.

Voters re-elected Trustee Jorge Zambrano and his brother, Trustee Jesse Zambrano.

They also re-elected Trustee Jesus "Jesse" Vela Jr., who ran with the Zambrano brothers, and backed Cynthia A. Gutierrez, a newcomer who ran with them.

The hard-fought campaign resulted in several close races.

Jorge Zambrano won 51.49% of the vote, according to preliminary results published by the Hidalgo County Elections Department. Jesse Zambrano won 50.67%.