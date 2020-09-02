x

PSJA teacher seeks answers after lack of communication on coronavirus issues

By: Marisol Villarreal

Teachers at PSJA ISD are concerned with what they say is a lack of communication regarding COVID cases at different schools.

One teacher says they'd like the issue addressed before the school year starts.

His concern is that if there is a lack of communication within the district when it comes to COVID-19 cases and deep cleanings at schools.

He's afraid that when school does go back to in-person learning the situation could be much worse.

