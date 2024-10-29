Public input sought on watershed assessment project

Cameron County leaders and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers met with the public on Tuesday in Brownsville to gather public input on water needs and concerns in the area.

Those in attendance at the meeting learned more about a watershed planning study that was launched last year.

The study is aimed at identifying and addressing our water challenges, and the study's project manager says they hope to gather input from people to better understand the needs.

“What I want to hear from them, especially at this early stage in the project, is what's important to them, what are they struggling with when it comes to water, and do they have any ideas of how it could be better,” project manager Aaron Chastain said.

Cameron County Natural Resources Director Augusto Sanchez said they're also working with the general land office and water development board on the project. This collaboration will help all entities share information, and possibly identify federal funding for future projects.

The study will help the organizations complete a water management plan for the Rio Grande Valley. The study area includes Willacy, Cameron and Hidalgo counties.

The final report is expected to be completed in December 2027.

Those wishing to send a public comment can do so via email here.

Watch the video above for the full story.