Pump Patrol: Friday, April 11, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Rio Grande City officer recognized for saving undocumented migrants from drowning
-
Three individuals charged in connection with deadly conduct incident at Brownsville HEB
-
Pump Patrol: Friday, April 11, 2025
-
Man arrested in connection with domestic dispute in McAllen
-
Harlingen police search for missing teen
Sports Video
-
Angelo Cabral stays undefeated on the mound as UTRGV wins in return...
-
McAllen High's Kaedyn Pulido signs with University of Texas powerlifting
-
Weslaco Lady Panthers preparing for postseason in quest to repeat as state...
-
Sharyland soccer star Rachel Andaverdi signs with Texas Southmost College
-
UTRGV baseball set to return home this Friday after 10-game road trip