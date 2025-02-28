x

Pump Patrol: Friday, Feb. 28, 2025

2 hours 3 minutes 35 seconds ago Friday, February 28 2025 Feb 28, 2025 February 28, 2025 5:47 PM February 28, 2025 in News - Local

Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.

Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.

