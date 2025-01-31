Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 31, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
Sports Video
-
Harvest Christian shines in 100-34 win over South Texas Christian
-
Ultimate Warrior returns to the RGV with 12 fights at Payne Arena...
-
Edinburg Vela's Derek Rodriguez signs with Texas A&M International
-
UTRGV men's basketball reaches halfway point of conference schedule
-
RGV Women in Sports: Lady Panthers girls basketball Coach Fino