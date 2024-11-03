Pump Patrol: Friday, Nov. 1, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Applications for McAllen's Teen Court Program now open
-
City of McAllen allowing offenders to pay any fines during amnesty period
-
DPS: Border Patrol employee killed in two-vehicle crash in Hidalgo County
-
Brownsville, Harlingen police detain two suspects in connection with shooting
-
Prescription Health: Bad habits that raise your risk for dementia