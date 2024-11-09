Pump Patrol: Friday, Nov. 8, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Nov. 8, 2024
-
Edinburg man recalls the moment he helped save a newborn baby
-
City of Roma seeking public comment on water infrastructure project
-
Brownsville student selected for Texas school safety program
-
CBP: Mexican national arrested at Donna port of entry for allegedly killing...