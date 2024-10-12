Pump Patrol: Friday, Oct. 11, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 11, 2024
-
Brownsville Metro opens survey to improve public safety on buses
-
Rio Grande City downtown revitalization in the works
-
Sonic boom anticipated in Cameron County following possible SpaceX launch
-
Mercedes ISD launches survey for parental feedback
Sports Video
-
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday, Oct. 11, 2024
-
Week 7 - Thursday Night Valley Football Highlights
-
Game of the Week Preview: Brownsville Veterans vs. Harlingen
-
Vipers make six-team trade to acquire returning player rights to Jermaine Samuels...
-
Band of the Week - Donna North High School