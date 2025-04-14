Pump Patrol: Monday, April 14, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
Sports Video
-
UTRGV baseball sweeps Stephen F. Austin
-
Angelo Cabral stays undefeated on the mound as UTRGV wins in return...
-
McAllen High's Kaedyn Pulido signs with University of Texas powerlifting
-
Weslaco Lady Panthers preparing for postseason in quest to repeat as state...
-
Sharyland soccer star Rachel Andaverdi signs with Texas Southmost College