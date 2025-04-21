Pump Patrol: Monday, April 21, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Valley residents bid farewell to Pope Francis
-
Jesse Leatherwood sentenced to 35 years in death of Cameron County deputy...
-
Edinburg teens arrested in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries
-
Smart Living: Sneaky places sugar hides in
-
UTRGV medical student conducting study on diabetes in underserved communities in the...
Sports Video
-
McAllen Girls Track and Field Team Regional Champs for second consecutive year
-
UTRGV football adds Langston to 2025 schedule
-
UTRGV Volleyball Unveils 2025 Conference Schedule
-
UTRGV football draws crowd over 3,500 for spring game in Brownsville
-
UTRGV spring football game highlights & postgame coverage