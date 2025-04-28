Pump Patrol: Monday, April 28, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Consumer Reports: Chemical-free hair straightening alternatives
-
Parents confront Edinburg CISD officials following discovery of E. Coli at Canterbury...
-
Mexico and US reach deal on Rio Grande water deliveries
-
Pharr city leaders seeking input on next year's budget
-
Congressman Gonzalez introduces bill that would designate Harlingen airport as a port...