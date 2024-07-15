Pump Patrol: Monday, July 15, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Security enhancement for new school year underway at Edcouch-Elsa ISD
-
A look at Valley security measures behind Presidential visits
-
December trial date set for brothers accused of killing stepfather in Pharr
-
Suspect in deadly Edinburg auto-pedestrian crash charged with murder, issued $1 million...
-
Valley man scheduled for execution for 1998 murder, family of victim want...