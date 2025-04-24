Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 24, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Starr County Memorial Hospital hiring consultant to address overtime concerns
-
Sharyland Pioneer students build walkway for custodians
-
What travelers should know as REAL ID deadline approaches
-
Historical Citrus Theater reopening as event venue
-
Wanted Weslaco sex offender apprehended in Hawaii
Sports Video
-
IDEA Elsa holds parade for state champion girls soccer team
-
UTRGV men's golf finished third in SLC tournament
-
La Feria girls golf team headed to State
-
UTRGV catcher Steven Lancia named to Buster Posey Award watch list
-
City of Edinburg hosting South Texas Junior Boxing Olympics this weekend