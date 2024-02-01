Pump Patrol: Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
TEA appoints board of managers and new superintendent at La Joya ISD
-
Pet of the Week: Bliss the Terrier Pitbull mix
-
TEA appoints board of managers and new superintendent at La Joya ISD
-
Valley elections departments prepare for upcoming primaries
-
Edinburg man dies in two-vehicle crash in San Juan