Pump Patrol: Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Pet of the Week: Midnight, the two-month-old Terrier
-
Informational tax workshop available to Hidalgo County property owners
-
City of Weslaco launching marketing grant to support local businesses
-
City of McAllen receives grant for desalination project
-
Judge extends restraining order against attorney hired to handle Sullivan City special...
Sports Video
-
Harlingen South tennis star Diego Garcia signs with Concordia
-
Sharyland & Pioneer wrestlers prepare for State Meet
-
PSJA WR Caleb Salas commits to play college football at ETBU
-
Edcouch-Elsa defeats Rivera in stunning fashion to end regular season
-
9 RGV girls basketball teams advance to the area round on Tuesday...