Pump Patrol: Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
Sports Video
-
RGV Vipers VIP Slam Dunk event with Driscoll Health
-
Band of the Week 2025: Donna High School
-
Playmakers - Week 11 of 2025 Valley High School Football Part 2
-
Playmakers - Week 11 of 2025 Valley High School Football Part 1
-
UTRGV football travels to Lake Charles to take on McNeese this Saturday