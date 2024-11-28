Pump Patrol: Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Volunteers in McAllen distribute meals to people who can't leave their home
-
Brownsville Fire Department cooks Thanksgiving meals for employees
-
Migrant families experience Thanksgiving for the first time in McAllen
-
Valley International Airport near capacity during holiday travel
-
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024