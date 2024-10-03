Pump Patrol: Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Mission ISD, Region One partner up for new daycare initiative
-
Harlingen towing ordinance doubles in price
-
Eight witnesses take the stand in Cameron County capital murder trial
-
Records: Son of Starr County judge arrested for cattle theft
-
Driver identified in officer-involved shooting in Weslaco
Sports Video
-
New museum exhibit to honor Weslaco Lady Panthers softball championship win
-
Game of the Week Preview: Port Isabel vs. Roma
-
Band of the Week - PSJA North High School
-
Itati Ramirez celebrates 1500 career assists in Edinburg North win over Weslaco
-
Alana Rouquette helps lead Harlingen to comeback victory in reverse sweep over...