Pump Patrol: Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Border Patrol agent challenging Starr County sheriff in November election
-
Drop in revenue reported in Cameron County parks
-
Cameron County approves $225 million budget
-
Judge orders Progreso city commissioners to hold November election for alderman seats
-
Three of four suspects arrested in connection with 'sexual performance' investigation in...