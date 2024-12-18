Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
La Grulla city officials, contractors discuss water line breaks
-
Rio Grande Valley farmers hopeful for government relief aid
-
Two suspects arrested in connection with multiple vehicle thefts in Edinburg
-
FAA approves SpaceX's seventh launch from Boca Chica
-
Court records reveal more details in stabbing involving three San Juan officers